Kathmandu: Nepal on Monday celebrated New Year 2077 as per the Bikram Era calendar, amidst the nationwide lockdown to fight the deadly coronavirus in the Himalayan nation.

The calendar, which was established by Indian king Vikramaditya, was introduced by Nepal’s Shah Kings, believed to have migrated from India to Nepal centuries ago. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Corrects Paparazzo For Calling Nepal 'Village', Asks Police to Take Him | Watch

To celebrate the occasion, people used to throng temples, greet each other, and gather at restaurants, homes and picnic spots but this year following the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is compelled to stay at home. The New Year or Baishakh 1 started with playing the national anthem.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged people to play the national anthem from home at 8 AM on the New Year day, as a tribute to those who are on the frontline in a fight against COVID-19. “Play the National Anthem,” Oli tweeted.

He requested the people to extend respect to all the medics, security personnel, emergency service staff, cleaners, supermarket staff, and everyone else striving hard for the safety of Nepal and Nepalis.

Stating that the country was welcoming the New Year in a very difficult situation, Prime Minister Oli also announced that the government would take patronage of people from all the sectors and classes who have gone through the hard impacts of the coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has gone up to 14, including 3 Indians.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari wished that the New Year would give the citizens energy to prevent the infection and subsequent crisis.

In a message of New Year, President Bhandari has stressed to further intensify mutual cooperation, welfare, dedication and sacrifices at a time when hundreds of thousand people are struggling for their life by being infected from the COVID-19 while the number of death toll around the world has surpassed 100,000.

She also expressed best wishes for new courage and excitement for economic prosperity in the country along with lasting peace, robust national unity and social goodwill.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party’s chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, the main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and former king Gyanendra Shah among others have extended best wishes on the occasion.

As the entire world is fighting a crucial battle against the COVID-19, the leaders here in their messages have wished that the country would be able to contain the outbreak of the disease and return to healthy life at the earliest.

The government has imposed nationwide lockdown till April 15, which is most likely to get extended for some more time to fight the coronavirus which the Prime Minister Oli hinted during his video conference with chief ministers of all seven provinces.

“The lockdown will not be lifted any time soon,” he told the province chiefs. Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed 114,215 people and infected over 1.8 million people.