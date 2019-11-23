Nepal and China will be discussing a feasibility study for the Kathmandu-Pokhara-Lumbini railway line for which a 23-member Chinese team is arriving in Kathmandu on Monday.

This is being viewed as part of the efforts by China to link Nepal strategically with its various trans-Himalayan connectivity projects.

“Besides discussing the modality of preparing the detailed project report for the Kathmandu-Kerung railway, the delegates will also discuss ways to conduct the feasibility study for the Kathmandu-Pokhara-Lumbini railway,” Balram Mishra, director-general of the Department of Railways, told the Kathmandu Post.

During the recent state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China had agreed to extend a grant for the feasibility studies.

The meeting is expected to finalise the date for the Kathmandu-Kerung detailed project report and the feasibility study for Kathmandu-Pokhara and Kathmandu-Lumbini railway lines. The Chinese team will conduct a field visit to Pokhara towards this end.

According to the pre-feasibility study for the Kathmandu-Pokhara railway, the total length of the railway line would be 187 kilometres, with 44 tunnels running 107.277 km. The line will have 42 bridges amounting to a length of 33.039 km. The proposed railway will have 12 stations.

The Kathmandu-Lumbini line that will be diverted from Kurintar will be 152 km long. According to the pre-feasibility study, the proposed railway line will have six tunnels with a total length of 24.417 km. It will have 16 bridges amounting to a total length of 15.938 km. The proposed line will have 11 stations.