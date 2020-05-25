New Delhi: On a day when the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 650-mark, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday once again blamed India for the spread of COVID-19 in his country. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 Live: In Address to Nation, Nepal PM Oli Again Blames India For Spread of COVID

Saying that the fatality in Nepal is less in comparison to other countries of South Asia, Oli said that the people from India are coming without any checking which has contributed to the further spread of COVID-19 in his country.

"The fatality in Nepal is less in comparison to other countries of South Asia. Those coming from India are coming in without proper checking which has contributed to the further spread of COVID-19," Oli said.

Fatality in Nepal is less in comparison to other countries of South Asia. Those coming from India are coming in without proper checking which has contributed to the further spread of #COVID19: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli pic.twitter.com/doKSZ53p5e — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

He said this while addressing the nation on Monday. The statement from the prime minister comes at a time when the country registered its highest single-day spike with 79 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 682.

Nepal, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 with four deaths.

The total number of people infected by the novel coronavirus has climbed to 682 in Nepal after 79 cases were reported, the highest number of confirmation of virus transmission in a single-day, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

The ministry further stated that so far 112 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after successful treatment. There are 566 active coronavirus cases in the Himalayan nation.

Earlier this month, PM Oli, while addressing the Parliament had also blamed India for the rising cases of coronavirus in Nepal.

On May 20, Oli had said that the people who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the coronavirus in Nepal.

He had also noted that some local representatives and party leaders are helping them to come to Nepal without proper testing and they are responsible for the spread of the virus.

Issuing a shocking statement, Oli had said that the Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now as more Nepalese are getting infected by the COVID-19.