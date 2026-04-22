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Balen Shah in major trouble as protests erupt across Nepal, students take to the streets, demand resignation of...

Balen Shah in major trouble as protests erupt across Nepal, students take to the streets, demand resignation of…

A major reason behind the protests is the government's decision to impose mandatory customs duty on goods worth more than Rs 100 imported from India.

Balen Shah in major trouble as protests erupt across Nepal

New Delhi: Protests have escalated across Nepal against Prime Minister Balen Shah, with students, political parties, and ordinary citizens taking to the streets in multiple cities, including Kathmandu, in opposition to the newly formed government. It is important to note that the demonstrations are not limited to the streets but have also reached the country’s administrative center, Singha Durbar.

According to the reports, there has been growing dissatisfaction with some of the government’s decisions. A major reason behind the protests is the government’s decision to impose mandatory customs duty on goods worth more than Rs 100 imported from India.

The people residing in the border areas depend on India for their daily necessities, and this decision directly impacts their lives. They have also accused the government of ignoring the ground realities. Protesters argue that the policy puts an additional financial burden on common people, which is why anger against the decision is rapidly increasing.

Here are some of the key details:

The protestors are not happy with the government’s stance on student unions.

Protestors accuse government of trying to ignore or dismantle student organizations linked to political parties.

Student leaders have described this as a repressive approach, saying the government is exerting pressure instead of engaging in dialogue.

Thousands of students across the country have already joined the protests.

In several places, students were seen marching on the streets in their school uniforms, raising slogans—indicating that the movement has now taken a widespread form.

Allegations against Home Minister, demand for resignation intensifies

The protestors have been demanding the resignation of Home Minister Sudan Gurung, accusing him of possessing assets disproportionate to his income and being involved in suspicious financial transactions. The opposition and protesters claim that Gurung has been in touch with individuals linked to controversial businesses.

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