live

Nepal Earthquake Highlights Updates: Death Toll Rises To 143, India Releases Helpline Number

Nepal Earthquake: 143 Dead As Strong Quake Rocks Northwestern Nepal, Toll Expected To Rise

143 Dead As Strong Quake Rocks Northwestern Nepal, Toll Expected To Rise

Kathmandu: At least 143 people have tragically lost their lives in Nepal due to a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 that struck the country late on Friday night. Many others have been injured, with some in critical condition. The National Earthquake Measurement Centre has identified the epicentre of the quake in the Lamidanda area of Jajarkot district. According to the office of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, all three security agencies have been mobilised for immediate rescue and relief operations. The home ministry stated that injuries and damage to property are coming from other districts Salyan, Dailekh, and Rolpa districts. Notably, the Jajarkot district is about 500 kilometres west of Kathmandu. The live stream has been closed now, stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.