Nepal Earthquake Highlights Updates: Death Toll Rises To 143, India Releases Helpline Number

Nepal Earthquake: 143 Dead As Strong Quake Rocks Northwestern Nepal, Toll Expected To Rise

Updated: November 4, 2023 9:00 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

Kathmandu: At least 143 people have tragically lost their lives in Nepal due to a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 that struck the country late on Friday night. Many others have been injured, with some in critical condition. The National Earthquake Measurement Centre has identified the epicentre of the quake in the Lamidanda area of Jajarkot district. According to the office of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, all three security agencies have been mobilised for immediate rescue and relief operations. The home ministry stated that injuries and damage to property are coming from other districts Salyan, Dailekh, and Rolpa districts. Notably, the Jajarkot district is about 500 kilometres west of Kathmandu.  The live stream has been closed now, stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates.

Live Updates

  • Nov 4, 2023 5:38 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Death Toll Rises To 143

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:10 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: India releases helpline number for Indians seeking urgent assistance

  • Nov 4, 2023 3:16 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Tremors felt in several Bihar districts, no injuries reported

  • Nov 4, 2023 2:28 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Nepal Home Ministry spokesman Narayan Prasad Bhattarai on decisions taken in the crucial meeting. | Watch

  • Nov 4, 2023 2:27 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Nepal Telecom has been ordered to make its services free for the coming
    5 days in the affected areas.

  • Nov 4, 2023 2:26 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister held a meeting in Kathmandu

  • Nov 4, 2023 2:22 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Earlier visuals from Jajarkot’s Bheri

  • Nov 4, 2023 2:20 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Officials fear death toll could rise

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:31 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Deputy Mayor Among Those Killed

    Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh of Jajarkot’s Nepals’Nalgadh Municipality is among those killed in the dreadful quake.

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:27 PM IST

    Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: Quake’s intensity reduced till it hit Delhi, NCS directors says

