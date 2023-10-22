Nepal Earthquake: Watch Dramatic Video Captures Moment During Powerful Tremors In Kathmandu

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Nepal’s Kathmandu on Sunday. Dramatic visuals during the tremors has went viral on the internet.

Watch Dramatic Video Captures Moment During Powerful Tremors In Kathmandu. | Photo: PTI

Kathmandu: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday. The epicenter of the tremors was in Dhading district, and they were recorded at 7:39 am by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The tremors were so intense that they were felt in other districts within the Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damage from this powerful quake. Dramatic visuals of the tremors in the Kathmandu Valley were shared by the news agency PTI. In the video, people can be seen rushing out of houses and buildings during the earthquake, and they were frantically trying to reach their families to ensure their safety.

Trending Now

Nepal Earthquake: Watch Video Here

VIDEO | Residents rushed out of their houses as earthquake jolted Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley earlier today. (Source: Third Party) STORY | Earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley READ: https://t.co/sUFjxT8JCx pic.twitter.com/ED7OqtBiqN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2023



Nepal frequently experiences earthquakes because it is located on the fault line where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates converge, moving about two meters closer to each other each century. This ongoing movement generates pressure that is periodically released in the form of earthquakes. In 2015, a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks claimed the lives of approximately 9,000 people.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES