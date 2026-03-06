Nepal Election 2026 Results Winners List: Balen Shah heads for a landslide victory, RSP leading on 62 Seats | Full List Here

Home

K.P. Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal is ahead on 3 seats, while the Shram Shakti Party is leading on one seat. Amid the ongoing counting, the RSP has already secured victory on one seat.

Nepal Election 2026: The counting of votes for the general elections in Nepal is underway. The Election Commission of Nepal has said that results for the 165 seats elected through the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) system will be announced within 24 hours of the start of counting. It is important to note taht mountainous regions it takes at least a day to collect ballot boxes and transport them to counting centers. In the elections held in Nepal, around 60 percent of eligible voters cast their votes. More than 3,400 candidates from 65 parties are in the fray in this election. Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Ranju Neupane (Darshana) has secured a victory in the Kathmandu-1 parliamentary constituency, according to the final vote tally. Neupane received 15,455 votes.

Initial vote counts from across Nepal show the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) taking a strong lead in 47 constituencies, leaving other parties far behind. The CPN-UML and Nepali Congress are each ahead in five constituencies, while the Nepali Communist Party leads in three and smaller parties in two, Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepal Election 2026 Results Winners List:

Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Ranju Neupane (Darshana) has secured a victory in the Kathmandu-1 parliamentary constituency

Neupane received 15,455 votes

Biraj Bhakta Shrestha won from Kathmandu 8, Ranju Darshana from Kathmandu 1, and Ganesh Parajuli from Kathmandu 7.

The RSP has won three seats, Kathmandu 1, Kathmandu 7, and Kathmandu 8, according to party sources.

Amresh Singh of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is ahead of Gagan Thapa, the president of the Nepali Congress, with over 3,000 votes, in Sarlahi-4, The Himalayan Times reported.

Rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading on 62 seats. The Nepali Congress is in second place, leading on 9 seats. Meanwhile, K.P. Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal is ahead on 3 seats, while the Shram Shakti Party is leading on one seat. Amid the ongoing counting, the RSP has already secured victory on one seat.

