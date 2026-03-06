Home

Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Gen Z-backed party leads, counting underway

Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE: About 60 percent turnout was registered in Nepal during the general elections voting on Thursday.

Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to elect the new government is underway in Nepal. The voting for the Himalayan nation’s general election closed on Thursday evening, six months after the Gen Z–led protests in which 77 people were killed. The protests forced the then-prime minister to resign. The Nepal Election Commission stated that all the necessary arrangements have been made and counting of votes is underway. The EC stated that counting for the proportional representation category will start only after the first-past-the-post (FPTP) results are announced, Nepal News reported.

