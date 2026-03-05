Home

News

Nepal Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for Nepal General Election after Gen Z protests

live

Nepal Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for Nepal General Election after Gen Z protests

Nepal Elections 2026 LIVE: Tens of thousands of Nepalese will vote on Thursday in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year.

Nepal Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Tens of thousands of Nepalese will vote on Thursday in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year. More than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese will exercise their franchise to elect the 275-member House of Representatives from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting, as reported by news agency PTI. The voting will commence at 7 am on Thursday, March 5, and conclude at 5 pm. The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected.

The Gen Z youth, through their two-day intensified protests on September 8 and 9, ousted Prime Minister Oli, chair of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) — CPN-UML — who was heading a coalition government with the backing of Nepali Congress that enjoyed nearly two-thirds majority support. After Oli’s ouster, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and appointed Sushila Karki as the caretaker PM. The major issues raised by Gen Z are anti-corruption, good governance, an end to nepotism, generational change in political leadership, etc. Stay tuned to this Nepal Elections 2026 LIVE Blog for all the latest updates.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.