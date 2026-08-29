Nepal flash flood: 600 deaths so far, more than 2,400 missing including 320 Indians

Nepal flash flood: Reports indicate that at least 540 foreigners are still missing, many of them pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

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A tractor and a structure partially submerged in mud following the devastating flash floods at Devighat village, in Nuwakot district (PTI)

The devastating floods in Nepal and China have claimed 600 lives so far, while more than 2,400 people are still missing. Rescue teams in the Himalayan regions are searching for life in the debris, but they face another danger. Water is rising in unstable lakes formed by debris among the mountains, due to which there is a fear of another flood at any time. The situation is worst in Nepal. According to officials, 579 people have died in 8 districts of the country. 7 deaths have been reported in Tibet, China. The number of missing people in Nepal has increased to 1,924, while 554 people are still missing in Jirong County, Tibet. However, China is continuously hiding information.

More than 540 foreigners are also missing.

The vast majority of the missing are foreign nationals. Reports indicate that at least 540 foreigners are still missing, many of them pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. This disaster has also become a major concern for India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 84 Indians have been rescued so far, including 21 from Tamil Nadu and 63 employees working at the Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project. 149 Indians have safely reached Nepal from China, while approximately 400 remain safe in China, and the Indian Embassy is assisting in their return. Despite this, approximately 320 Indians remain uncontacted. Telecommunications have been severely affected by the floods.

How did such a terrible flood occur?

According to the US Geological Survey, the disaster began with a glacier breaking. A massive plume of ice, rock, mud, and debris suddenly surged downstream, sending a massive amount of water and debris into Himalayan rivers. This torrent destroyed roads, bridges, and other structures along the way. In many places, entire areas were buried under thick mud and debris. But the danger is far from over.

Water accumulating in the mountains above

Debris blocked rivers in many places after the flood, creating barrier lakes, which are constantly accumulating. On Friday, the overflow of one such lake temporarily hampered rescue operations. Nepal Police received information about a dam breach on the Tibetan side, prompting rescue workers to immediately evacuate. Rescue operations in the Jirong area in China were also temporarily suspended. Operations were later resumed after the situation stabilized. Nepal is currently monitoring two barrier lakes upstream. Scientists are increasingly concerned because satellite images show one lake increasing in size and no clear outlet for its water.

More than 100 glacial lakes in China are at risk

Chinese experts have warned that more than 100 glacial lakes in the region pose a risk. If the natural wall of one of these lakes breaks, a large amount of water could suddenly surge downstream. This is why rescue teams are having to perform two tasks simultaneously: searching for missing people and monitoring any new threats from higher up in the mountains.

Why are there fewer pictures of devastation in China?

Another aspect of this disaster is now being discussed. CCTV footage of the flooding at Jirong Port was captured and circulated worldwide through social media. These images showed a raging mass of water and debris, with people fleeing for their lives. However, within China, the availability of these images and information about the flood is being claimed to be limited. Even state media has reported limited visuals rather than detailed images of the devastation.

Due to strict internet censorship in China, many videos and posts related to the disaster are not readily available. However, this does not mean that relief and rescue operations are not underway in China. Hundreds of emergency workers are engaged in the operation, and President Xi Jinping has also ordered strengthened monitoring of the risk of glacial lakes and landslides.