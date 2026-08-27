EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • World
  • Nepal Flash Floods Live: At least 157 dead, hundreds missing; India dispatches first tranche of relief material
LIVE

Nepal Flash Floods Live: At least 157 dead, hundreds missing; India dispatches first tranche of relief material

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the situation and the possible rise in river water levels.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 27, 2026 7:28 AM IST
Nepal Flash Floods Live: At least 157 dead, hundreds missing; India dispatches first tranche of relief material
Nepal Flash Flood Live

New Delhi: Over 150 people have reportedly lost their lives and more than 500 remain missing, including at least 133 Indian nationals, after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal. On Wednesday, the flash floods devastated towns and villages, washed away bridges and roads, and damaged several hydropower projects. Of those dead, 33 were in Chitwan, 19 in Gorkha, 18 in Dhading, 11 each in Nuwakot and Nawalparasi East, seven in Tanahun and one in Rasuwa districts.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on high alert after several districts in neighbouring Nepal were devastated by flash floods in the Gandak river system, with authorities initiating emergency measures including evacuating people from vulnerable areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the situation and the possible rise in river water levels. “The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt,” Shah said.

Read more: Nepal Flash Floods: 8 killed, 41 security personnel missing; villages, project sites near Tibet border washed away

Nepal Flash Floods Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 27, 2026 7:28 AM IST

    Nepal Flash Floods Live: Keralam has opened a helpdesk through state-run Norka-Roots to provide emergency assistance to Malayalis affected by the flash floods in Nepal, while Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said the state was closely monitoring the situation amid reports that more than 100 Indians were missing.

  • Aug 27, 2026 7:25 AM IST

    Nepal Flash Floods Live: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay directs officials of the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to take the necessary actions for swift rescue operations. He also released the list of emergency numbers for Tamils stranded in Nepal or their families in Tamil Nadu.

  • Aug 27, 2026 7:24 AM IST

    Nepal Flash Floods Live: For assistance and information related to Indian nationals who have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, said the Embassy in a post on X.

  • Aug 27, 2026 7:23 AM IST

    Nepal Flash Floods Live: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in devastating floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts and stood in solidarity with the affected families.

  • Aug 27, 2026 7:22 AM IST

    Nepal Flash Floods Live: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the local administration in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts to ensure all necessary preparedness measures and vigilance in view of the severe flooding of the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa region.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.