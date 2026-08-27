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Nepal Flash Floods Live: At least 157 dead, hundreds missing; India dispatches first tranche of relief material

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the situation and the possible rise in river water levels.

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Nepal Flash Flood Live

New Delhi: Over 150 people have reportedly lost their lives and more than 500 remain missing, including at least 133 Indian nationals, after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal. On Wednesday, the flash floods devastated towns and villages, washed away bridges and roads, and damaged several hydropower projects. Of those dead, 33 were in Chitwan, 19 in Gorkha, 18 in Dhading, 11 each in Nuwakot and Nawalparasi East, seven in Tanahun and one in Rasuwa districts.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on high alert after several districts in neighbouring Nepal were devastated by flash floods in the Gandak river system, with authorities initiating emergency measures including evacuating people from vulnerable areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the situation and the possible rise in river water levels. “The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt,” Shah said.

Nepal Flash Floods Live: