Kathmandu: At least 16 people have died and 22 others are missing as flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal's Manang and Sindhupalchok districts, the Nepal Army reported. Heavy rains have battered the Himalayan region since Sunday, as Monsoon arrived in full fury.

"We are yet to receive a report about the damage to the structures and properties. The Government is now focusing on search, rescue, and providing relief materials to those affected. In the past one week, since Sunday we have recorded 16 fatalities, 22 reports of missing and 11 cases of injuries in landslide and flooding incidents across the country," Janakraj Dahal, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI.

Till Saturday morning, Lamjung, Myagdi, Mustang, Manang, Palpa, Kalikot, Jumla, Dailekh, Bajura and Bajhang along with Sindhupalchok districts were the worst-affected areas due to floods and landslide, the ministry stated. Sindhupalchok and Manang Districts have recorded damage in terms of lives and structures.

Another hilly district of Dolakha, late on Friday night, issued a release warning people living near the Tamakoshi River of a possible flash flood.

The District Administration Office (DAO) of Dolakha had on Friday said, “Landslide after a heavy rain at Rongxia city of Tingri Country in Nepal-China border point has blocked the flow of the river and it is likely to witness a flash flood in Tamakoshi River at any time.”

The DAO has also urged people living along the Tamakoshi riverbank and Nepal-China border area to stay alert and move to higher ground.

Landslides and floods kill hundreds in Nepal every year during the monsoon.

Earlier, meteorologists of Nepal and other South Asian nations had predicted that the monsoon for the year 2021 will arrive earlier than last year and that Nepal and some other Asian countries are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

As per Nepal’s Meteorological Forecasting Division, the monsoon has already hit Nepal from June 1 and it will continue for about three months.

