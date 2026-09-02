Nepal flash floods: 166 Indian nationals rescued as disaster claims over 1,100 lives

Ongoing disaster relief operations in flood-ravaged Nepal have successfully rescued 166 Indian nationals as the countrywide death toll from the catastrophic flash floods surmounts 1,100.

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Nepal Flood- File image

New Delhi: In a big update for the Indian travellers and community in Nepal, as many as 166 Indian nationals have been rescued, including three individuals on Wednesday. At a New Delhi continues to extend humanitarian assistance to Nepal in the wake of devastating floods which have claimed over 1,100 lives so far, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a total of 410 Indian nationals who were visiting Tibet Autonomous Region for pilgrimage or other activities left China on Wednesday.

Indian Air Force reaches Kathmandu with antibiotics, analgesics, surgical items

Carrying more humanitarian assistance, a fifth Indian Air Force (IAF) flight reached Kathmandu on Wednesday. It brought with it about 5.5 tonnes of medical supplies, including antibiotics, analgesics, surgical items and other essential medicines.

The flight also carried an 11-member specialised team with more than six tonnes of rescue equipment. With the latest tranche of assistance, India has delivered around 74 tonnes of relief assistance to Nepal to date. According to the MEA, the fresh tranche of relief material was handed over to the local government by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava.

The aid supports the ongoing response to catastrophic flash floods that struck Nepal following a glacial collapse in Tibet on August 26.

Indian tunnel rescue team lands in Nepal

“Today, the Indian tunnel rescue team moved its base to Syabrubesi from Trishuli, which will help reduce the time taken to travel to Chilime, where the rescue operations are taking place. The team continued its search operations in Chilime in collaboration with the Nepali Army. Amidst deep slush and blockages inside the tunnel, the team was able to move forward by about 100 metres today,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

“To ensure expedited progress, the possibility of an improvised road approach to the tunnel was explored so that more heavy equipment could be used for search and rescue. The 11 rescue experts that arrived today from India have moved close to Trishuli Bazaar along with specialized equipment, and are expected to commence their work from tomorrow in coordination with the Nepali Army,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian forensics team is now working in two laboratories in Kathmandu for the examination and analysis of DNA samples in collaboration with experts from Nepal. At least 1,114 bodies swept away by last week’s floods had been recovered by 9 am Wednesday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

(With inputs from agencies)