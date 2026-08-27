Nepal Flash Floods: Himalayan Corridor, key trade route between India, China and Tibet for 260 years, devastated

New Delhi: Nepal witnessed one of the most catastrophic events in recent times on Wednesday after sudden flash floods struck Nepal. The Himalayan corridor, particularly Rasuwagadhi, was severely affected. The route has been one of Nepal’s key trans-Himalayan trade routes for more than 260 years. Traders, pilgrims, and armies once passed through it, and it later became a major gateway for electronics, clothing, footwear, and electric vehicles entering Nepal from China.
It is important to note that long before trucks began arriving in the Bhote Koshi Valley, mule caravans carried rice and other grains northward from Nepal to Gyirong, where traders exchanged them for Tibetan salt and wool. Salt was highly valuable in Nepal’s central hills and was transported southward to India. The Newar merchant community had also settled in trading towns across Tibet.
Notably, the importance of this corridor was immense. Gorkha (the district in Nepal from which the community takes its name) captured Nuwakot in 1744, partly to gain control over the lucrative trade with Tibet. Later, the Nepalese army used this route during its invasions of Tibet in 1788 and 1791, before facing a counterattack by Chinese and Tibetan forces in 1792.
To recall, during the floods in July 2025, several recently imported EVs and cargo vehicles were swept away. In the recent floods, hundreds of 40-foot shipping containers stored along the banks of the Timure River were dislodged and began floating downstream with the current. The containers, like massive battering rams, repeatedly slammed into bridge pillars, roadside structures, and electricity transmission towers.
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