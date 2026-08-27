Nepal Flash Floods: Himalayan Corridor, key trade route between India, China and Tibet for 260 years, devastated

According to Rasuwagadhi Customs data, more than 6,500 Chinese electric cars, jeeps, vans, and minibuses entered Nepal through this crossing in 2025–26.

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ISRO ने समझाया पानी का सैलाब कहां-कहां होकर पहुंचा

New Delhi: Nepal witnessed one of the most catastrophic events in recent times on Wednesday after sudden flash floods struck Nepal. The Himalayan corridor, particularly Rasuwagadhi, was severely affected. The route has been one of Nepal’s key trans-Himalayan trade routes for more than 260 years. Traders, pilgrims, and armies once passed through it, and it later became a major gateway for electronics, clothing, footwear, and electric vehicles entering Nepal from China.

It is important to note that long before trucks began arriving in the Bhote Koshi Valley, mule caravans carried rice and other grains northward from Nepal to Gyirong, where traders exchanged them for Tibetan salt and wool. Salt was highly valuable in Nepal’s central hills and was transported southward to India. The Newar merchant community had also settled in trading towns across Tibet.

Strategic Importance of the Corridor

Notably, the importance of this corridor was immense. Gorkha (the district in Nepal from which the community takes its name) captured Nuwakot in 1744, partly to gain control over the lucrative trade with Tibet. Later, the Nepalese army used this route during its invasions of Tibet in 1788 and 1791, before facing a counterattack by Chinese and Tibetan forces in 1792.

Here are some of the key details:

In preparation for another invasion in 1855, Jung Bahadur Rana built the Rasuwagadhi fort on the border.

The 171-year-old fort still stands today near the modern Rasuwagadhi–Gyirong customs crossing.

Political changes after 1950 and the construction of new roads gradually brought the caravan-based economy to an end

Trade through the mountain route continued in a different form.

In later years, Rasuwagadhi became an important entry point for the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) in Nepal.

According to Rasuwagadhi Customs data, more than 6,500 Chinese electric cars, jeeps, vans, and minibuses entered Nepal through this crossing in 2025–26.

Heavy Damage Caused by the 2025 Floods

To recall, during the floods in July 2025, several recently imported EVs and cargo vehicles were swept away. In the recent floods, hundreds of 40-foot shipping containers stored along the banks of the Timure River were dislodged and began floating downstream with the current. The containers, like massive battering rams, repeatedly slammed into bridge pillars, roadside structures, and electricity transmission towers.