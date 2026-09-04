Nepal flash floods: How many Indians are still missing in Nepal? MEA releases data

The MEA reports 275 Indians missing and 166 rescued following catastrophic flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.

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A drone view of the buildings damaged and surrounded by thick mud and debris along the Trishuli River following flash floods in Kathmandu. ANI

Nepal flash floods: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that 275 Indian nationals remain missing while 166 have been successfully rescued following catastrophic flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that 1,907 Indian citizens safely crossed into Nepal from China, and India has delivered nearly 95 tonnes of emergency relief materials since the calamity hit on August 26. With the official death toll climbing past 1,295, multi-agency teams continue intensive search and rescue efforts to locate thousands who remain unaccounted for.

Status of Indian Nationals: 275 Indians remain missing, 166 have been rescued, and 1,907 have safely crossed over to Nepal from China. Read more: What Is VSAT? Nepal is rushing to install on China border to prevent disaster after more than 1,000 deaths

India’s Humanitarian Aid: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India has provided around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the disaster struck on August 26.

Casualties & Rescue Scope: Nepalese authorities report that the death toll has reached at least 1,295. Emergency teams have rescued over 12,000 individuals, while roughly 5,000 people remain missing.

While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

“As per our information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government,” Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

Also read: Nepal flood Update: More than 105 Indians among 291 foreigners missing near Tibet border, PM Modi speaks to Nepali counterpart

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepalese authorities in this regard. So far, 166 Indian nationals have been rescued and 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China,” he said.

“As per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China,” Jaiswal noted.

The MEA spokesperson said India will continue to assist Nepal as per the requirements of the government in that country.

India has sent 95 tonnes of relief material, 54 personnel to flood-hit Nepal: MEA

Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has so far sent around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft, along with 54 personnel to support rescue and relief efforts following the devastating flash floods in the Himalayan nation, a report by PTI said.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India would continue to extend assistance based on the requirements communicated by the Nepalese government, with plans to send additional forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other requested materials in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies)