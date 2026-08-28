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  • Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death toll nears 400 as overflowing lake raises fresh fears; 288 Indians among 1468 missing
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Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death toll nears 400 as overflowing lake raises fresh fears; 288 Indians among 1468 missing

Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal authorities have issued a fresh flood warning for the Bhotekoshi River after satellite images showed that a lake had formed near the area where the earlier flooding occurred. Officials have warned that the newly formed water body could increase the risk of further flooding in the region.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: August 28, 2026, 6:56 AM IST
Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death toll nears 400 as overflowing lake raises fresh fears; 288 Indians among 1468 missing
(Image: PTI)

A large-scale search operation is underway for more than 1,300 people who remain missing after devastating floods hit the China-Nepal border region on Wednesday. The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet rose to 392 on Thursday. Among those still unaccounted for are around 290 Indians who have not been in contact with their families since the disaster. The floods, triggered by the swollen Bhote Koshi river, caused widespread destruction in several parts of Nepal.

Chinese authorities have warned that a temporary dam formed by a landslide could break at any time, raising fears of another round of flooding. More monsoon-driven storms are also expected in the affected region over the next few days, making rescue and relief operations more difficult.

Read more: Nepal flash floods: Nearly 400 people dead, MEA issues statement on missing Indians | All updates

Scientists are still studying what triggered the disaster. According to the US Geological Survey, the floods were linked to a glacial collapse and a landslide. A glacial collapse happens when a large mass of ice breaks away and moves rapidly down a slope, potentially sending huge amounts of water and debris into nearby areas.

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 28, 2026 7:04 AM IST

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: 290 Indians out of contact after Nepal floods: MEA

    As many as 290 Indians have remained out of contact in the aftermath of the deadly floods in the Bhote Koshi river, which have left a trail of destruction across the Himalayan country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

    The Ministry also said that 63 Indian workers at the Trishuli-I project in Rasuwa district are among those affected, including 21 from Tamil Nadu who had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

  • Aug 28, 2026 7:02 AM IST

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: Nepal, China warn of fresh flood risks with lakes threatening to burst

    Nepal and China both warned on Thursday of fresh risks of ​flooding in the Himalayas as two lakes ​that have developed on either side of their border threaten to burst ​in a region still grappling with this week’s catastrophic flood.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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