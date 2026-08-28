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Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death toll nears 400 as overflowing lake raises fresh fears; 288 Indians among 1468 missing

Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal authorities have issued a fresh flood warning for the Bhotekoshi River after satellite images showed that a lake had formed near the area where the earlier flooding occurred. Officials have warned that the newly formed water body could increase the risk of further flooding in the region.

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(Image: PTI)

A large-scale search operation is underway for more than 1,300 people who remain missing after devastating floods hit the China-Nepal border region on Wednesday. The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet rose to 392 on Thursday. Among those still unaccounted for are around 290 Indians who have not been in contact with their families since the disaster. The floods, triggered by the swollen Bhote Koshi river, caused widespread destruction in several parts of Nepal.

Chinese authorities have warned that a temporary dam formed by a landslide could break at any time, raising fears of another round of flooding. More monsoon-driven storms are also expected in the affected region over the next few days, making rescue and relief operations more difficult.

Scientists are still studying what triggered the disaster. According to the US Geological Survey, the floods were linked to a glacial collapse and a landslide. A glacial collapse happens when a large mass of ice breaks away and moves rapidly down a slope, potentially sending huge amounts of water and debris into nearby areas.