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Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: 8 killed, 41 security personnel missing; villages, project sites near Tibet border washed away

The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa were severely affected, government officials said, while calling for extra vigilance by residents along the Bhote Koshi river.

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New Delhi: At least 8 people have lost their lives, and several others are missing, as a sudden, massive flash flood hit Nepal. According to the reports, the flash floods have washed away villages and many project sites in a region bordering Tibet. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), reportedly coming from the direction of Tibet.

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed that Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been deployed in Rasuwa and surrounding areas to intensify efforts for rescue and relief activities in view of the devastating flood. The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa were severely affected, government officials said, while calling for extra vigilance by residents along the Bhote Koshi river.

“We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away,” district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters, adding that no immediate estimates of casualties or property losses were available.

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