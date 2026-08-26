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Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: 8 killed, 41 security personnel missing; villages, project sites near Tibet border washed away

The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa were severely affected, government officials said, while calling for extra vigilance by residents along the Bhote Koshi river.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 26, 2026, 2:34 PM IST
Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: 8 killed, 41 security personnel missing; villages, project sites near Tibet border washed away

New Delhi: At least 8 people have lost their lives, and several others are missing, as a sudden, massive flash flood hit Nepal. According to the reports, the flash floods have washed away villages and many project sites in a region bordering Tibet. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), reportedly coming from the direction of Tibet.

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed that Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been deployed in Rasuwa and surrounding areas to intensify efforts for rescue and relief activities in view of the devastating flood. The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa were severely affected, government officials said, while calling for extra vigilance by residents along the Bhote Koshi river.

Read more: Nepal Flash Floods: 16 Dead, 22 Missing as Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Nepal

“We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away,” district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters, adding that no immediate estimates of casualties or property losses were available.

Nepal Flash Floods LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 26, 2026 2:05 PM IST

    Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: “We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away,” district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters, adding that no immediate estimates of casualties or property losses were available.

  • Aug 26, 2026 2:03 PM IST

    Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa were severely affected, government officials said.

  • Aug 26, 2026 2:02 PM IST

    Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: A massive flash flood in the Himalayan nation of Nepal washed away villages and project sites in a region bordering Tibet

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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