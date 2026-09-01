Nepal flash floods update: Death toll crosses 1000, nearly 4000 still missing across country | Key details

Nepal flash floods death toll crosses 1,000 with nearly 4,000 missing following a catastrophic glacier collapse along the Nepal-Tibet border.

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Nepal flash floods- File image

Nepal flash floods update: In a tragic update coming from India’s northern neigbhourhood, over 1000 people have now been confirmed dead following last week’s devastating floods in Nepal. The update comes as bodies swept away by the deadly flash floods continue to pile up along riverbanks in different districts. As per the update issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the number of bodies recovered so far have reached 1003. Here are all the details you need to know about the Nepal flash floods impact.

Nepal authorities share update on death toll

The highest number of bodies i.e., 321, were recovered in southern Chitwan district, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East. According to the NDRRMA, as many as 3,916 people, including 583 foreign nationals, remain out of contact. Nepali Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel, as well as other government employees, are among those reported missing.

As many as 639 people working at various hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors have remained out of contact since last week’s disaster, according to the authority. Government authorities said search, rescue and relief operations were continuing in the affected districts. The authority said 279 people have been injured in the disaster.

Details of injured and casualties being compiled in Nepal

Details of the injured and casualties are being compiled as search and identification efforts continue. A total of 21,314 security personnel have been mobilised for search, rescue and relief operations, according to the NDRRMA. The mobilised personnel include 9,199 from the Nepali Army, 7,912 from Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force. The authority said unidentified dead bodies have been kept at 21 locations for identification and proper management.

According to the latest update, 11,884 people have been rescued so far. Search and rescue operations are continuing in the flood-affected areas, with security agencies using helicopters and other resources to reach stranded people. Meanwhile, the Nepali Army said it was continuing search and rescue operations at various hydropower projects with the assistance of foreign experts.

Joint rescue operations are underway at the Chilime Hydropower Project, Langtang Hydropower Project, Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A, among others. During the immediate rescue operations following the floods, 279 people were rescued alive from hydropower project areas, according to the Nepali Army.

(With inputs from agencies)