Nepal flood aftermath: Police warn people against keeping, selling found valuables

Police have asked people to report any valuables or important documents they find to the authorities to help reunite them with their owners. Nepal Police warned that concealing, possessing, using or trading such property could invite legal action.

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Nepal Police personnel conduct search and rescue operation following the devastating flash floods. PTI

Nepal Police have cautioned people against possessing or selling valuables found in floodwaters, including gold, silver, jewellery and cash. Anyone who comes across such items has been asked to surrender them at the nearest police station.

As authorities continue to deal with the aftermath of the disaster, rescue teams are still searching for missing people. Floodwaters washed away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges in parts of Nepal and Tibet. Nepal Police have asked anyone who finds valuables or important documents to report them to authorities for their safe return to the owners. They warned that concealing, possessing, using or trading such property could lead to legal action.

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The police warning follows an incident in Dhading district in which 29 people were arrested for breaking open a bank safe carried away by floodwaters and taking the cash inside. According to Nepal’s Kantipur news portal, the safe was later found along the Trishuli River at Belkhukhola in Galchhi Rural Municipality.

Police have also warned that disasters can create opportunities for theft, looting and fraud, particularly when security personnel are stretched by search-and-rescue operations.

Death toll in Nepal floods

The death toll has reached 1,300 already while around 5,000 people remain missing due to the flash floods triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border. The floods hit settlements across several districts, damaging homes, infrastructure and hydropower projects.

More than 1,300 people have been rescued so far. Officials said at least 85 recovered bodies were children, while about 500 bodies were recovered with missing body parts. Many bodies were badly damaged or decomposed after being swept through water and mud.

Also Read | Nepal flash floods: 166 Indian nationals rescued as disaster claims over 1,100 lives

With 362 bodies recovered so far, Chitwan has recorded the highest number among the affected districts. Nawalparasi East and West, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Gorkha, Dhading and Tanahun are among the other districts where bodies have been recovered. According to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, just 98 bodies have been identified and returned to their families.

Nepal identifies bodies

Rescuers in Nepal continued searching for those missing, as authorities faced continuing difficulties in identifying the dead, 11 days after devastating floods struck large parts of the country.