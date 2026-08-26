Nepal flood Update: More than 105 Indians among 291 foreigners missing near Tibet border, PM Modi speaks to Nepali counterpart

Nepal flood Update: In a matter of concern for India, at least 105 Indian tourists were reported missing after a flash flood hit Nepal’s Rasuwa area. According to the update issued by the Nepal Tourism Board, at least 105 Indian tourists among 291 foreign nationals who are still missing after flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River hit the Rasuwa region. The tourism board said the 384 missing tourists include 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. The foreign nationals are from several countries, including 105 from India, and others from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.
However, the NTB clarified that the figures are preliminary and are currently being verified and cross-checked with travel agencies, local authorities and other concerned agencies. The tourism board also said that the nationalities of several of the missing travellers are yet to be confirmed.
According to the preliminary information, the missing travellers are associated with nine different travel agencies.
“The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies,” the tourism board said in a statement.
The flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River caused a major disruption in the Rasuwa region, triggering concerns over the safety of tourists and other people present in the affected areas. Authorities and rescue agencies are continuing efforts to assess the situation and establish the whereabouts of those reported missing.
PM Narendra Modi tweets, “Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts.”
According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.
The Nepal Tourism Board also issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.
The most affected is Rasuwa, about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu, situated near the Tibet border. The bodies of three men and a woman were recovered from Bidur Municipality of Nuwakot district after the flash flood, Senior Superintendent of Police and spokesperson at Bagmati Province Police Office told PTI. Their bodies were found lying near the Trishuli river soon after the flood, he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
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