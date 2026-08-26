Nepal flood Update: More than 105 Indians among 291 foreigners missing near Tibet border, PM Modi speaks to Nepali counterpart

Over 105 Indians are among 291 foreign nationals reported missing following severe flash floods in Nepal's northern districts.

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Nepal flood (PTI image)

Nepal flood Update: In a matter of concern for India, at least 105 Indian tourists were reported missing after a flash flood hit Nepal’s Rasuwa area. According to the update issued by the Nepal Tourism Board, at least 105 Indian tourists among 291 foreign nationals who are still missing after flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River hit the Rasuwa region. The tourism board said the 384 missing tourists include 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. The foreign nationals are from several countries, including 105 from India, and others from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.

However, the NTB clarified that the figures are preliminary and are currently being verified and cross-checked with travel agencies, local authorities and other concerned agencies. The tourism board also said that the nationalities of several of the missing travellers are yet to be confirmed.

Missing travellers reported in Nepal

According to the preliminary information, the missing travellers are associated with nine different travel agencies.

“The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies,” the tourism board said in a statement.

The flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River caused a major disruption in the Rasuwa region, triggering concerns over the safety of tourists and other people present in the affected areas. Authorities and rescue agencies are continuing efforts to assess the situation and establish the whereabouts of those reported missing.

PM Modi speaks to Nepal PM Balendra Shah

PM Narendra Modi tweets, “Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts.”