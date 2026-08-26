Nepal floods: 98 dead, hundreds missing; India sends relief materials to flood-hit areas

Nepal floods: As many as 98 people have died while more than 500 people have gone missing in the flash floods triggered by an earthquake in the neighbouring country. India has provided relief materials with one already on its way.

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An view of flood affected Benighat area in Dhading district, Nepal.

Nepal floods: As many as 98 people have been killed, while more than 500 others, including 133 Indians, have been missing since the torrential flash floods originated in Tibet and swept through Nepal’s districts. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has deployed two aircraft to provide relief materials to the flood-ravaged areas of the country.

Death toll reaches 98 in Nepal floods

The Nepalese government on Thursday confirmed that nearly 98 people have been killed in the floods that originated in Tibet. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. Situated near the Tibet border, Rasuwa is about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu.

More than 500 have gone missing due to the floods in the region. Notably, 133 Indians have been identified as missing in the floods. The floodwaters then spread to Nuwakot and Chitwan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and a few temporary ones.

Also Read | Bihar FLOOD Alert: High alert issued for border areas near Nepal as flash floods wreak havoc

What caused the floods?

According to preliminary study reports based on analysis of satellite pictures, the flash flood occurred due to an ice avalanche caused by an unstable mountain rock mass lying near the Nepal-Tibet border, 20 kms northeast of the Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area.

The massive flood entered the Trishuli River through Bhotekoshi in Timure due to the rock slide and swelling Lhende River situated in the Nepal-Tibet border, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), Nepal.

India sends first tranche of relief materials to Nepal

India on Wednesday night sent the first tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to Nepal, where flash floods along the country’s border with the Tibet region killed at least 98 people and left a trail of destruction.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) assistance to Nepal. “Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods,” he said on X.

Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people. pic.twitter.com/FUJdkJzi1o — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2026

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people,” he added. The relief supplies were sent on board the C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The aircraft took off for Kathmandu from Hindon airbase near Delhi around 8:35 pm.

Meanwhile, another aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, is expected to depart for Nepal on August 27 to render humanitarian assistance in the wake of flash floods in the neighbouring country. Both these aircraft have been used in the past by India for ferrying relief material and personnel to countries affected by natural disasters, as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.

Also Read | Nepal Flash Floods: 8 killed, 41 security personnel missing; villages, project sites near Tibet border washed away

PM Modi speaks to Nepal’s Balen Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah, assuring him of India’s full support while offering all possible humanitarian and relief assistance to help Nepal deal with the crisis.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the people of India stood in solidarity with Nepal during the difficult time and assured the country of all possible humanitarian assistance.

प्रधानमन्त्री बालेन्द्र शाहसँग कुराकानी गरेँ र नेपालमा आएको बाढीका कारण ज्यान गुमाउनेहरूप्रति समवेदना व्यक्त गरेँ। यस कठिन समयमा भारतका जनता नेपालका आफ्ना दिदीबहिनी तथा दाजुभाइहरूसँग ऐक्यबद्ध भई साथै उभिएका छन्। भारत नेपाललाई सम्भव भएसम्मका सबै प्रकारका मानवीय सहायता उपलब्ध… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2026

He added that Indian teams were coordinating closely with Nepalese authorities on rescue and relief operations. “Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts.”