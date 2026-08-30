Nepal Floods: India’s 4th relief flight arrives in Kathmandu with rescue gear, forensic experts

India on Sunday sent its fourth relief flight to Kathmandu, delivering 11 tonnes of essential supplies to support ongoing rescue and recovery operations in Nepal.

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Nepal Floods: India’s 4th relief flight arrives in Kathmandu with rescue gear, forensic experts | Im age: ANI

Nepal Floods: Amid the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Nepal, India on Sunday sent its fourth relief flight to Kathmandu. The Indian Air Force’s plane delivered relief supplies, including 11 tonnes of essential supplies, alongside specialised personnel to support the rescue operations in the neighbouring country. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava informed that the relief shipment contained critical shelter and survival items, including blankets, sleeping bags, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

In addition to humanitarian supplies, the aircraft transported a technical contingent equipped specifically for complex tunnel search and rescue operations. A team of forensics experts equipped with specialised tools for DNA analysis also arrived on the flight to assist local authorities with victim identification and forensic assessments.

4th flight from with 11 tonnes of relief supplies including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits. arrived in Kathmandu. The flight also brought: ➡️ Additional technical contingent along with equipment for tunnel search & rescue operations. ➡️ A… pic.twitter.com/XTtl7rCWsQ — Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal (@navsri6619) August 30, 2026



This latest delivery forms part of India’s sustained effort to provide immediate technical, medical, and material assistance to Nepal during the crisis.

In the wake of the catastrophic August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods in Nepal, rescue and relief operations have intensified, with India stepping up both land and air support.

According to official figures released by the MEA, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-affected regions so far. Currently, 120 Indian nationals have successfully crossed into Nepal from China.

Earlier, highlighting India’s robust infrastructure support, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar detailed in a post on X that 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have already reached Nepal.

Furthermore, equipment for seven additional Bailey bridges will be dispatched shortly, accompanied by technical teams for swift installation to restore critical land connectivity.

With the latest dispatch, India has airlifted a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Kathmandu, comprising essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets, and heavy technical equipment.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s support for the neighbouring country and said New Delhi would stand by Nepal during rescue and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a warning following a sudden increase in the water flow of the Bhote Koshi River. Authorities have requested citizens and rescue teams to remain vigilant.

(with ANI inputs)