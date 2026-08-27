Nepal floods: MEA issues statement on missing persons, says ‘No contact with 288 Indians yet’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following devastating flash floods in Nepal, while rescue efforts continue.

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Nepal Flash Flood

Nepal floods: In a big statement as the flash floods in Nepal wreck havoc, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following the devastating flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday morning. The MEA informed that while around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have sought evacuation, India has sent two aircraft carrying relief materials to Nepal as part of its assistance following the disaster.

Adding that communication lines in the affected areas have been “totally disrupted”, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said a large group from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation also remains untraceable in the Himalayan nation, while 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued. Several Indians also remain stranded on the Chinese side, he said.

What MEA spokesperson said on India’s relief to Nepal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said India has sent two aircraft carrying relief materials to Nepal as part of its assistance following the disaster. He said communication lines in the affected areas have been “totally disrupted”.

Indian diplomatic officials are in contact with those stranded in Nepal, the MEA said, as efforts continue to locate and evacuate affected nationals. To coordinate emergency support following the catastrophic floods, the Ministry of External Affairs has established a dedicated control room at its New Delhi headquarters, while Indian diplomatic missions in Nepal have launched dedicated hotlines and maintained close liaison with respective state administrations.

Death toll in the massive flash floods

According to the Nepal authorities, the death toll in the massive flash floods has risen to 258, with 910 people still missing, including 288 Indian nationals, in one of the country’s worst disasters in recent years.

To assist affected Indian citizens and their families, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has released official emergency contact numbers, +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, for immediate assistance and updates.

Furthermore, the diplomatic mission confirmed that it is actively collaborating with relevant authorities in Nepal to expedite rescue operations and deliver timely relief to stranded compatriots, with these missions being continuously bolstered alongside the host government.

(With inputs from agencies)