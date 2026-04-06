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Fuel Crisis Update: After Sri Lanka, this neighbouring country of India announces two weekly government holidays to save fuel

Fuel Crisis Update: After Sri Lanka, this neighbouring country of India announces two weekly government holidays to save fuel

Fuel Crisis: Nepal government spokesperson and Education Minister Sasmita Pokharel told journalists that the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Sunday (April 5) will come into effect from Chaitra 23 (April 6).

Image for representational purposes

Kathmandu: Owing to the West Asia conflict, many countries are in search of ways to avoid a fuel crisis. To tackle the energy crisis, the Nepal government has curbed the working week for government offices and educational institutions from six days to five. It is important to note that until now, Saturday was the only weekly holiday in the Himalayan nation.

Nepal government spokesperson and Education Minister Sasmita Pokharel told journalists that the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Sunday (April 5) will come into effect from Chaitra 23 (April 6). It has been decided to declare both Saturday and Sunday as public holidays. The two-day weekend will be implemented from this week itself.

Decision taken due to fuel shortage

Sasmita Pokharel said, “In view of the current difficult situation caused by fuel supply constraints, government offices and educational institutions will remain closed for two days.” The Nepal government has also revised the working hours of government offices. They will now operate from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. It is important to note the revised working hours will not apply to educational institutions.

The government said that the aim of this step is to address the challenges arising from the irregular supply of petroleum products in the country.

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Here are some of the key factors:

Nepal is currently facing a severe fuel crisis.

Due to rising tensions and conflict in West Asia, the country’s fuel supply has been disrupted.

The Nepal government has declared two weekly holidays (Saturday and Sunday) for government offices.

The Nepal Oil Corporation has raised petrol and diesel prices to record levels.

prices to record levels. In the past 18 days alone, petrol prices have increased by Rs 45 per litre.

To conserve fuel, the government had already started selling half-filled cooking gas cylinders last month to prevent hoarding.

Sri Lanka had already made a similar announcement

To recall, the Sri Lankan government had earlier also taken a similar step to conserve fuel by declaring additional holidays. The Sri Lankan government, as a precautionary measure, decided to keep government offices, schools, and universities closed every Wednesday. The aim was to save energy and manage limited resources.

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