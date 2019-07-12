A decision of the Nepal government to raise visa fees for foreign tourists will come into effect from July 17, as per the Department of Immigration (DoI).

Citing that the tourist visa fees for foreigners have not been raised since almost a decade, the government had decided to hike such fees in May, The Himalayan Times reported on Friday.

However, DoI officials said that the change in visa fee structure was minor and the fee structure would be revised again after the completion of the Visit Nepal Year 2020.

“Change in the visa fee structure for foreign tourists is necessary to make the fee contextual,” said Eshor Raj Poudel, Director General at DoI. “We will rework on the visa fee structure following the completion of the Visit Nepal 2020 tourism campaign.”

The department has hiked visa fee for tourists in a range between $5 and $35. While the tourist visa fee for 15 days (multiple entry) has been raised by $5 to $30, tourist visa fee for 30 days (multiple entry) has been raised to $50 from $40.

Similarly, the tourist visa fee for 90 days (multiple entry) has been raised by $35 to $125.

The DoI has also raised the visa extension fee for foreign tourists.

As per the department, the visa extension fee (within valid visa period) has been raised to $3 per day from $2 per day.

Similarly, visa extension fee (with multiple entry) has been raised to additional $25 from additional $20. Likewise, the late fee on visa extension (after visa expiration) has been raised to $5 per day from $3 per day.