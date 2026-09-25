Heavy rain triggers Bagmati River overflow in Nepal, fresh visuals show rising waters

Nepal is once again facing the risk of overflowing rivers due to the country facing persistent rainfall. The Bagmati River is swollen while landslides have blocked key highways linking Kathmandu with other parts of the country.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/nepal-heavy-rain-triggers-bagmati-river-overflow-fresh-visuals-show-rising-waters-video-8530002/ Copy

The Bagmati River in Nepal is at the risk of overflowing again due to persistent rainfall. Screengrab/ANI

Nepal continued to face disruptions on Friday as heavy rain persisted, with the Bagmati River swelling and spilling over its banks, worrying residents of low-lying riverside areas. The ongoing downpour has also increased the threat of flooding and landslides across parts of the country.

Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country from Friday through Sunday, with extremely heavy rain possible in parts of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.

Bagmati River at risk of overflowing

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority is monitoring river levels and disaster risks in coordination with the weather and flood forecasting authorities. The continued rainfall has pushed up the water levels in rivers and streams, leading to the risk of flooding.

Also Read | ‘Thank you India’: Nepal praises India from UNGA platform for relief during disaster, Balen Shah proposes Himalayan initiative

Flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects. The catastrophe killed more than 1,450 people, while around 5,600 still remain missing.

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal: The swollen Bagmati River overflows its banks following persistent heavy rainfall, triggering a high alert in low-lying riverside communities. Key arterial highways connecting Kathmandu to the rest of the country, including the Prithvi Highway, BP… pic.twitter.com/VTRx4F5dgu — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

The current rainfall is not a recurrence of the August 26 floods, but authorities and weather experts have warned of a new set of hazards, including landslides, flooding, debris flows and further disruption to roads and other infrastructure.

Which areas are at risk?

The risk is particularly significant in areas where roads, riverbanks and other infrastructure have already been damaged by the August disaster. The latest spell of rain has already triggered fresh landslides in at least two districts that were badly affected by the August disaster.

In Dhading, landslides have occurred at seven locations along the Prithvi Highway, completely blocking the road at Krishnabhir and Tigraang Khola, according to police. Traffic has been restricted to one lane at five other locations, while continued rainfall and repeated landslides have made debris-clearance work difficult, police said.

Also Read | Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 1,356 as rescue efforts continue; 5,000 people still missing

The Prithvi Highway had only recently reopened after being blocked for 18 days following the August flood. Sections of the highway at Krishnabhir were damaged in the floods, and a new track was opened there on September 17 to restore the road connection. In neighbouring Chitwan, the Prithvi Highway and the Narayangadh-Muglin road have also been closed because of landslides and the risk of further incidents amid persistent rainfall, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The latest weather system has prompted authorities to impose travel restrictions on some major highways and take other precautionary measures. According to local media reports, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has urged people to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from vulnerable areas near rivers and streams during the period of heavy rainfall.