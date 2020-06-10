New Delhi: Nepal’s House of Representative has unanimously endorsed the Constitution Amendment Bill to adopt a new map of the country which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, according to media reports in Nepal. Also Read - Border Dispute: Nepal Wants to Hold Discussions With India, Says ‘no Option Other Than That’

The proposal was backed by Nepal Communist Party headed by Prime Minister KP Oli, the opposition Nepali Congress and Madhesi -based parties. Also Read - Nepal's Coronavirus Cases Reach 2,300; Death Toll Rises to 9

Nepal’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe had on May 30 tabled the bill for discussions in the Parliament to update the country’s map and amend the Constitution. Also Read - Coronavirus: Nepal Records Highest Single-day Spike With 288 Fresh Cases

On May 28, India had said that it was open to engage with Nepal on the basis of mutual respect and in an environment of trust to resolve the boundary issue. This came after Nepal had issued a new political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, areas which have been part of the Indian territory.

On May 8, after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a new road connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with the Kailash Mansarovar route in China, Nepal had protested against it and threatened to put up a security post in the area.