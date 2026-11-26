Nepal initiates presumption of death for 213 missing Indians in Trishuli-Bhote Koshi floods

Nepal's government has also passed on information about the missing Indians, such as their names and government ID numbers.

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A drone view of the buildings damaged and surrounded by thick mud and debris along the Trishuli River following flash floods in Kathmandu. ANI

The Government of Nepal has begun the process of presuming and declaring the death of people who went missing in the August flash floods in the Trishuli-Bhote Koshi river system. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu said on Wednesday that 213 missing Indian nationals have been identified for the process.

In a release shared on X, the Embassy said that Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) had published a list of 213 missing Indian nationals on its website and invited objections, additions, deletions or amendments to the details provided. The Embassy has urged family members of those who remain missing to submit their concerns or proposed changes before December 2

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“In case the family members of persons that remain missing, have any concerns/objections or proposed changes, regarding this list, then they may contact the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, before 02 December 2026,” the Embassy said in its statement. Families can contact the Embassy through the email address eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or mobile number +9779851316807, which is also available on WhatsApp.

The Embassy further stated that after completing the process of seeking comments and amendments, the Government of Nepal would finalise the list and formally issue the declaration of death. “The Embassy will then begin the process for obtaining death certificates for such individuals, from local authorities in Nepal,” the statement said, adding that certain additional details and documents may be sought from family members during the process.

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The development comes amid the continuing aftermath of the devastating Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods, with Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reporting 1,451 deaths and 5,745 missing persons in its situation report on the search, rescue and relief response. According to NDRRMA’s latest situation report issued in late September, 112 identified bodies have so far been deducted from the missing count. The authority also cautioned that the figures for missing and out-of-contact persons may include unidentified bodies, some rescued individuals and duplicate entries, with data verification still underway.

The report stated that a total of 13,784 people have been rescued, including 4,595 Nepalese and 303 foreign nationals, while the names of 4,898 rescued individuals have been obtained. The report further stated that 21,146 personnel had been mobilised for the response, while 11 Nepali Army flights were operated to the affected areas on the day of the report. Tower connectivity has also been fully restored. The Embassy’s announcement marks a key step towards formalising the status of Indian nationals who have remained missing since the August 26 flash floods, while allowing their families an opportunity to raise objections or seek corrections before Nepal finalises the declaration process.