  • Home
  • News
  • Nepal Major Update: Curfew extended in this city as tension continues over TikTok video

Nepal Major Update: Curfew extended in this city as tension continues over TikTok video

DAO of Parsa has extended the curfew order in Birgunj in the wake of continued religious tension over a TikTok video.

Published date india.com Published: January 6, 2026 12:34 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
curfew
Nepal Major Update: Curfew extended in this city as tension continues over TikTok video

Parsa: A major development has come from Nepal where the District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa has extended the curfew order in Birgunj on Tuesday. The decision has been taken in the wake of escalating religious tension over a TikTok video. On Monday afternoon, the local government issued a ban in certain areas of the district. However, both sides held protests at the same time, ignoring the ban, which forced authorities to enforce a curfew.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.