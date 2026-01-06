Nepal Major Update: Curfew extended in this city as tension continues over TikTok video

Home

DAO of Parsa has extended the curfew order in Birgunj in the wake of continued religious tension over a TikTok video.

Parsa: A major development has come from Nepal where the District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa has extended the curfew order in Birgunj on Tuesday. The decision has been taken in the wake of escalating religious tension over a TikTok video. On Monday afternoon, the local government issued a ban in certain areas of the district. However, both sides held protests at the same time, ignoring the ban, which forced authorities to enforce a curfew.

