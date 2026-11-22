Nepal PM Balen Shah arrives in India on first state visit, to meet PM Modi on Monday

Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah has arrived in India on his first state visit and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

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Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, left, is received by Minister of State Jitin Prasada as he arrives in New Delhi on a state visit (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant global development impacting India-Nepal relations in the 21st century, Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on his first visit to India after assuming charge of the top office in March where he was received by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit is historic as it is the first visit of the Nepalese PM after he sworn to power in March. Various key issues including energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure are expected to be the key focus of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday. The meeting between Shah and Modi on Monday is expected to provide political direction for a major upswing in the relationship in the coming years.

New chapter in India-Nepal ties

Following their talks, the two prime ministers would virtually inaugurate several projects in Nepal, the people cited above said, adding that a number of “forward-looking” bilateral documents in diverse areas are expected to be concluded and exchanged between the two sides.

Why is Nepal PM Balen Shah’s India visit historic?

This visit comes at an opportune time, as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of both countries regarding economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, technology adoption and addressing issues like natural disasters and climate change, one of the people said.

Major outcomes to expand cooperation are likely to be announced in sectors like energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure, the people said.

It is learnt that the two sides are also set to explore ways to enhance bilateral economic engagement. India is Nepal’s largest trade, transit and investment partner and the Himalayan nation enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market.

“Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Mr Balendra Shah as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit… The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

India is also Nepal’s biggest export destination, receiving about 80 per cent of Nepal’s goods exports. India is also the largest source of foreign investment in Nepal, accounting for almost one-third of the total foreign direct investment received by the country.