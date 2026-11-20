Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India on November 22 for first official bilateral trip; Trade, energy, infrastructure on agenda

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will visit India on November 22–23, in his first official foreign trip since taking office. During the two-day visit, he will meet PM Modi and President Murmu, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening ties between the two neighbours.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/nepal-pm-balendra-shah-to-visit-india-on-november-22-for-first-official-bilateral-trip-trade-energy-infrastructure-on-agenda-8546568/ Copy

Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India on November 22 for first official bilateral trip; What's on agenda? (Image: X.com)

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will visit India on November 22 for a two-day official trip at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is expected to focus on strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries, with discussions planned on trade, energy, investment and infrastructure development.

Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the visit on Friday, November 20. This will be Shah’s first official bilateral foreign visit since he became prime minister on March 27, 2026. He had earlier travelled to the United States in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The 36-year-old Nepali leader will be accompanied by a 34-member official delegation, including Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Affairs Minister Shisir Khanal. Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials will also be part of the delegation.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai shared details of the visit during a press briefing in Kathmandu.

Balendra Shah to meet PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu

During his stay in New Delhi, Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23. The two leaders are expected to discuss several issues related to India-Nepal relations and ways to improve cooperation between the two countries.

Shah will also meet President Droupadi Murmu during the visit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Nepali prime minister.

Following their talks, Modi and Shah are expected to jointly address the media. The Indian prime minister will also host a luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart.

The Nepali prime minister is also scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Shah will return to Kathmandu on November 23, bringing his two-day visit to an end.

Trade, energy and infrastructure on India-Nepal agenda

Economic cooperation is expected to be one of the major topics during Shah’s meeting with Modi.

According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides will discuss ways to improve trade, transit, investment, energy cooperation and connectivity between the countries.

The visit is also expected to see the inauguration of several projects related to energy and connectivity. The two governments may also announce the foundation-laying of new development projects.

Both sides are expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, space, disaster management and human resource development.

The agreements are aimed at expanding cooperation in sectors that are important for the development of both countries.

Nepal-India Business Forum to be held during visit

Apart from official meetings, the visit will also include discussions between business representatives from India and Nepal.

A separate delegation of business representatives will travel to India along with the Nepali prime minister’s team. A Nepal-India Business Forum is also expected to bring together business leaders from both countries to explore investment opportunities and strengthen commercial ties.

The forum is expected to focus on improving economic relations and encouraging Indian investment in Nepal.

According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit will provide an opportunity for both countries to review their existing partnership and explore new areas of cooperation.

Why is Balendra Shah’s India visit significant?

Shah’s visit is important as it marks his first official bilateral trip abroad since becoming Nepal’s prime minister.

It is also significant because newly elected Nepali prime ministers have traditionally chosen India as their first destination for an official bilateral visit. However, this practice has not been followed by every prime minister.

Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli broke with this tradition in 2024 when he chose China for his first foreign visit instead of India.

Shah took office on March 27, 2026, after his Rastriya Swatantra Party secured a major victory in Nepal’s general elections. He became prime minister following the youth-led Gen Z protests in September 2025, which led to the fall of the KP Sharma Oli government.

India and Nepal share close historical, cultural and economic ties. The two countries also share an open border and have strong trade, transport and people-to-people connections.

Shah’s upcoming visit is expected to provide an opportunity to strengthen these relations and take forward cooperation in areas such as energy, infrastructure, trade and investment.

(With inputs from agencies)