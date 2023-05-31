Home

Nepal PM Embarks On 4-Day Visit To India

The Prime Minister was sent off at the VVIP lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepal PM embarks on 4-day visit to India. (picture: Anil Giri)

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Wednesday embarked on a four-day official visit to India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu said Dahal, popularly known as Prachanda, is being accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal and an official delegation comprising Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat, Finance Minister Shakti Basnet, Energy, Minister Prakash Jwala, Physical Infrastructure & Transport Minister Ramesh Rijal, Chief Secretary, Secretaries, and senior government officials.

The Prime Minister was sent off at the VVIP lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Dev Raj Ghimire, Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina, deputy prime ministers, ministers, and top officials.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on June 3.

This is Prachanda’s first official after assuming office in December last year.

According to Foreign Minister Saud, the entire gamut of bilateral interests and concerns will be discussed including electricity trade, construction of transmission lines, and opening of integrated check post among others.

Similarly,there will be discussions about Indian investment promotion in Nepal’s energy and hydropower sector, trade and transportation, and airways.

Nepal has also prioritised the issue of long-term energy trade with India.

Similarly, Nepal has been urging India to pave the way for electricity trade in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has already agreed to take 50 MW of electricity immediately with Nepal.

During the visit, preparations have been made to discuss the matter of ensuring the airways between the heads of government of the two countries and reach a conclusion.

Prachanda and Modi will meet at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday at 11 a.m.

After the meeting, they will hold a joint press conference and will witness the signing of some agreements and a memorandum of understanding.

After completing the engagements in New Delhi, Prachanda will visit Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

