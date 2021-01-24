The caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was removed from ruling Nepal Communist Party by a Central Committee Meeting of the splinter group of the party on Sunday. “His membership has been revoked,” a spokesperson for the splinter group, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, told news agency ANI. Also Read - Nepal Plans to Create a Piece of Art Out of Trash Collected From Mount Everest

Earlier, the rival faction of the Communist Party threatened to expel Oli from the party when they had taken to streets against his decision to dissolve the parliament and order a fresh election.

"We ousted Oli from the post of Chairman of ruling NCP. Now, we will take disciplinary actions against him as he is not fit to remain a member of the Communist Party and we have ordered him to provide clarifications. He has not replied to us till date," Madhav Kumar Nepal, a leader of the rival faction of NCP, had said.