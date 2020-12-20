New Delhi: In a surprise move, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday recommended dissolution of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament at an emergency Cabinet meeting. Oli had been under pressure from his rivals in the Nepal Communist Party. The recommendation to dissolve the House came two years prior to its term. Also Read - After 9 Months, Nepal's Historic Pashupatinath Temple Reopens Adhering COVID-19 Protocols

“The decision has been made in haste as all the ministers weren’t present in the cabinet meeting this morning. This is against the democratic norms & would take the nation backwards. It can’t be implemented: Narayankaji Shrestha, Spokesperson of ruling,” Narayankaji Shrestha, Spokesperson of the ruling NCP said. Also Read - International Flights: India, Nepal Enter Air Bubble Agreement, to Resume Daily Flight Services

The recommendation has been forwarded to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for approval and effect. Also Read - Mount Everest, World's Tallest Peak, Just Got Bit Taller, Officials Confirm. Deets Inside