Nepal PM’s Official Twitter Account Hacked

In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders was seen.

Kathmandu: Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s official Twitter handle @PM_Nepal was hacked in the early hours of Thursday. In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal’s profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders was seen.

On the Twitter account, @PM_Nepal pinned a tweet regarding the NFT which read, “The Summoning has been started. Get your BAKC/SewerPass ready and get down in the pit! https://thesummoning.party.”

The official Twitter account of Nepal PM has been compromised. pic.twitter.com/AEqVwgzhlo — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

The account has 690.1K followers.

