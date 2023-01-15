  • Home
live

Nepal Pokhara Crash Live Updates: Plane With 72 Onboard Crashes On Runway; 16 Bodies Recovered

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Details awaited.

Updated: January 15, 2023 12:19 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Nepal Plane With 72 On Board Crashes On Runway, Several Feared Dead
Nepal Plane With 72 On Board Crashes On Runway, Several Feared Dead

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday morning. The Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed had 68 passengers and 4 crew members onboard.



“A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport,” Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines was quoted by The Kathmandu Post as saying.

Watch: Plane Crashes In Nepal’s Pokhara (Readers’ discretion advised)

Nepal Pokhara Plane Crash: LIVE UPDATES

Visual from the crash site. Rescue ops underway

Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Details awaited.

Live Updates

  • 12:30 PM IST

    Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: 30 Bodies Recovered So Far

    https://twitter.com/DeshmukhHarish9/status/1614509529575862272

  • 12:29 PM IST

    Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: Nepal PM Expresses Grief

    “I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue.”
  • 12:11 PM IST

    Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: According to reports 16 bodies have been recovered. More casualties are feared.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: As per reports, the airport has been closed temporarily owing to the incident.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: Rescue Ops Underway. Casualties Feared | WATCH

Published Date: January 15, 2023 11:37 AM IST

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 12:19 PM IST