Home

News

World

Nepal Pokhara Crash Live Updates: Plane With 72 Onboard Crashes On Runway; 16 Bodies Recovered

live

Nepal Pokhara Crash Live Updates: Plane With 72 Onboard Crashes On Runway; 16 Bodies Recovered

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Details awaited.

Nepal Plane With 72 On Board Crashes On Runway, Several Feared Dead

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday morning. The Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed had 68 passengers and 4 crew members onboard.

“A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport,” Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines was quoted by The Kathmandu Post as saying.

Watch: Plane Crashes In Nepal’s Pokhara (Readers’ discretion advised)

Another Video.. Plane crash in #Nepal…. A #Yeti Air ATR72 aircraft flying to #Pokhara from #Kathmandu has crashed, Aircraft had 68 passengers pic.twitter.com/kYsFdu4VyT — Jaya Mishra (@anchorjaya) January 15, 2023

Nepal Pokhara Plane Crash: LIVE UPDATES

Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Details awaited.

Load More