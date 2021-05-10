Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli lost a trust vote in the House of Representatives on Monday, in a fresh setback to the embattled premier seeking to tighten his grip on power after the CPN (Maoist Centre) led by Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda’ withdrew support to his government. Prime Minister Oli secured 93 votes in the lower house of parliament during a special session convened on the directives of President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Also Read - Nepal Shuts 22 Border Points With India Amid COVID Surge, 13 Other Entry Points To Remain Open

Oli, 69, required at least 136 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives to win the confidence motion as four members are currently under suspension. A total of 124 members voted against the confidence motion while 15 members stayed neutral, Speaker Agni Sapkota announced. The session was attended by 232 lawmakers. Also Read - Three Russian Climbers Go Missing From Nepal's Annapurna Peak

“As the votes cast in favour of the motion fell short to achieve a majority of the existing strength of the House of Representatives, I hereby declare that the prime minister’s motion to seek a vote of confidence has been rejected,” Sapkota announced before adjourning the House. With this, Prime Minister Oli is automatically relieved from his post as per Article 100 (3). Also Read - Nepal Becomes First Asia-Pacific Region To Provide Coronavirus Jabs To Refugees

Below are the major points from this big story: