Nepal rejects India’s NDRF, US, China rescue teams despite nearly 500 deaths, says its own forces can handle flood operation

Instead, Nepal has asked other countries to provide financial assistance through a single channel. The government said international support could be sought later for rehabilitation and rebuilding once the immediate rescue operation is over.

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Nepal rejects India's NDRF, US, China rescue teams despite nearly 500 deaths, says its own forces can handle flood operation (PTI image)

Nepal has refused offers from several countries to send search and rescue teams after devastating flash floods killed at least 469 people and left hundreds missing. The government said its own security agencies are capable of leading the rescue operation and have decided to handle the search without foreign teams. Rescue personnel are continuing to look through thick mud and debris after Wednesday’s flash floods hit areas around the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems near the Nepal-China border.

The Kathmandu Post reported that Nepal’s foreign ministry had received requests from several countries and international organisations to send rescue personnel. India, China, the US, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were among those that offered assistance.

India had also sought permission to send teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after a large number of Indians were reported missing in the floods. Nepal, however, turned down the request. “We received similar requests from China and other countries too, but we had to turn down the request,” a Nepal foreign ministry official was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

Reuters reported that the ministry said Nepal did not need foreign assistance for the rescue operation.

Officials said the decision was also influenced by Nepal’s experience after the 2015 earthquake. At that time, the arrival of a large number of foreign rescue teams reportedly created difficulties in coordinating and managing relief work.

Instead, Nepal has asked other countries to provide financial assistance through a single channel. The government said international support could be sought later for rehabilitation and rebuilding once the immediate rescue operation is over.

The floods have caused widespread destruction near the Nepal-China border, with rescue teams still working to locate people trapped or missing under mud and debris.

India Sends 47.5 Tonnes of relief material to Nepal

India has sent more than 47.5 tonnes of relief supplies to Nepal as the country struggles to recover from devastating floods, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on August 28.

Jaiswal said India has also offered to provide Bailey bridges and prefabricated truss bridges to help restore connectivity in areas where roads and bridges have been damaged. “Whatever request has been made by Nepal, we are acting on that,” Jaiswal said.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the World Bank have also announced financial assistance for Nepal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X that Washington was ready to provide humanitarian support to the Nepalese government as it responds to the disaster.