Kathmandu: A 41-year-old Nepalese man died on Thursday, becoming the third person to succumb to the coronavirus in the country on a day when 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported, the health ministry said. Also Read - Matters Related to Border Issue With Nepal Will be Dealt With Through Talks, Says MEA

The surge in the coronavirus cases along with the new death has prompted the Nepal government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city. Also Read - Paatal Lok in Legal Trouble: Notice Sent to Anushka Sharma For Allegedly Using 'Casteist Slur' on Nepali Character

The new death was reported from Rupandehi district and the patient had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back, a senior health authority from the ministry said. He was on ventilator support. Nepal reported the first two COVID-19 linked deaths last week. Also Read - Artificial Enlargement of Territorial Claims Won’t be Accepted: India on Nepal Releasing New Map

On Thursday, Nepal reported 26 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 453.

One male aged 27 from Rupandehi district and eight males aged between 17 and 54 from Jhapa district have been confirmed as corona positive. Apart from this 17 other cases were also reported, the official said.

At present 14 cases have been reported in Kathmandu. Those entering into the Valley require a certificate of Rapid Diagnostic Test negative tests, the official said. Till now, coronavirus tests have been conducted on 38,736 people in the country.

Globally, the cases of coronavirus continues to surge with a total of 5,011,476 infections and 328,368 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.