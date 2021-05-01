Kathmandu: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in India, the Nepal government on Saturday decided to close 22 border points with the country. The decision came after the COVID Crisis Management Coordination Committee (CCMC) on Friday recommended to the Council of Ministers to shut down 22 out of a total of 35 border points between Nepal and India. Also Read - ‘Delhi Needs 976 Tons Of Oxygen Daily’: Kejriwal Urges Centre For More Supply After SOS From Hospitals

However, all other border points will not be closed and only 13 border points between Nepal and India will now remain operational. The decision comes in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the southern neighbour.

India's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to the date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On the other hand, Nepal has reported 323,187 COVID-19 cases and 3,279 deaths so far, but cases are going up at breakneck speed. The country reported more than 5,000 new cases on Thursday and Friday.

