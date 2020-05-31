New Delhi: Amid a border dispute with India, the Nepal government on Sunday tabled a controversial Constitution Amendment Bill in its Parliament which seeks to change the country’s map. Also Read - Nepal Airport Under Renovation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Representing the Nepal government, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe tabled the bill in the Nepal parliament, a day after the main Opposition Nepali Congress backed the legislation. Notably, this will be the second amendment to the Constitution.

The development comes at a time when Nepal released its revised political and administrative map of the country claiming some of the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

In reaction to the revised map of Nepal, India had recently said that such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be acceptable and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion.

As per updates, the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to amend the political map of Nepal included in Schedule 3 of the Constitution. The new map will be used in all official documents including the coat of arms after the amendment bill is endorsed through parliament.

After the Bill was presented in the Parliament, it will now deliberate on the proposal before endorsing it. And then, the President will order issuance of the bill.

The central committee of the main Opposition party Nepali Congress on Saturday decided to back the bill. Last week, the proposed bill was removed from the business schedule of parliament at the last minute at the request of Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The bilateral relations between India and Nepal came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. However, India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.