Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Sunday announced that the country will ban all passengers arriving from South African countries in wake of new variant of COVID19, Omicron. Earlier, the Modi government had also informed that the decision on the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service to be reviewed as per the evolving global scenario.

"Decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario," the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted on Sunday.

"Genomic surveillance for variants to be further strengthened and intensified. Airport Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs) to be sensitized for strict supervision of testing protocol at airports/ ports," the ministry added.

The government has also informed that the Centre will review the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified ‘at risk’ category.

The decisions were taken following a high-level review meeting charied by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on new COVID Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’. The meeting was held with various experts, Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister, & senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other Ministries.

According to the Home Ministry, the overall global situation in wake of Omicron virus was comprehensively reviewed. Various preventive measures in place and to be further strengthened were discussed. “Closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country will be maintained,” the government informed.