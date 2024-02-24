Nepal to Make Carrying Electronic Chips Mandatory For Everest Climbers

Nepal will soon be making it mandatory for all climbers headed to Mount Everest to carry an electronic chip. According to Gurung, the chip will help make the expeditions safe and facilitate emergency rescue operations.

Kathmandu: Attention mountaineers! Nepal will soon be making it mandatory for all climbers headed to Mount Everest to carry an electronic chip that would be helpful in rescue in case of any emergency at the world’s highest peak. As per news agency PTI report, the government will soon be formulating a rule for making such a chip mandatory starting from Spring this year when the climbing season starts for Mt. Everest with the opening of the narrow window available to climb extremely high altitudes.

Every year, Mount Everest, also known as Sagarmatha in Nepali, draws thousands of climbers from across the globe, including India and Nepal, to its towering 8,849 meters (29,032 feet) peak. While many successfully reach the summit, others tragically lose their lives or sustain serious injuries during the challenging ascent or descent.

According to Nepal government data, 300 persons have lost their lives since 1953. In the 2023 Spring season, till May 22, Nepali officials said, as many as 12 climbers, including four Nepalese, one Indian, and one Chinese, died during their respective expeditions to Mt Everest.

The Everest base camp is situated at an altitude of 18,000 feet. Any search and rescue operation from the base camp onwards to the Summit becomes a tedious job because of the snow storms, avalanches, and other extreme weather events.

“All the climbers to Everest would be provided the electronic chip by the government after paying a certain amount. It will be fitted in the climber’s jacket,” Rakesh Gurung, Director at the Department of Tourism told news agency PTI. The chips would cost around USD 10 to USD 15, he said.

According to Gurung, the chip will help make the expeditions safe and facilitate emergency rescue operations. Some reputed climbing agencies have already provided the electronic chips to their climbers, Gurung said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.