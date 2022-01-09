Kathmandu: Amid the rapid surge in coronavirus cases across the globe, the Nepal government has decided to make ‘vaccination cards’– the proof of COVID-19 inoculation, mandatory for entry into public spaces such as government offices, hotels, cinema halls, among other places from January 17, said Sunita Nepal, Spokesperson, COVID Crisis Management Center.Also Read - Skipper Gyanendra Malla Sacked, Sandeep Lamichhane Made New Captain of Nepal

Nepal Govt decides to make vaccination card compulsory to enter public places such as Govt offices, hotels, cinema halls, stadiums & domestic flights. "It would go into effect from January 17," COVID Crisis Management Center Spokesperson Sunita Nepal tells ANI

Nepal on Sunday reported 841 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide infection tally to 832,589, according to The Kathmandu Post. The countrywide death toll has reached 11,604, while the number of active cases stands at 6,755. According to country's health ministry, 814,230 infected people have recovered from the disease so far; 224 of them in the last 24 hours.

The country is also witnessing a sudden rise in Omicron cases. According to The Kathmandu Post, on Friday, the Nepal’s Health Ministry confirmed 24 new Omicron cases. Earlier in December, three Omicron cases had been reported.