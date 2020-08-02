New Delhi: Nearly two months after passing a controversial new map showing three Indian regions in Nepali territory, Nepal is all set to send the revised map to India, the United Nations (UN), Google and other international organisations. Also Read - India Asks Nepal to Stop 'Illegal' Movement of Its Citizens in Kalapani Area

Notably, in June, the KP Sharma Oli government had hurriedly passed a new map showing the regions of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within Nepal’s territory. The move was protested by India, in whose Uttarakhand province the three regions lie. Also Read - China Proposes 4-Point Action Plan to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal; Defends WHO Over COVID-19 Crisis

The development had taken place amid unprecedented, and ongoing tensions between the two countries, which have generally shared ‘brotherly’ ties. Also Read - Nepal Withdraws Nationwide Lockdown, International Border to Remain Closed Till August 17

However, Kathmandu’s move is largely symbolic as the UN won’t accept, recognise or officially endorse the new map.

Why the UN won’t recognise the new map of Nepal:

The UN won’t recognise the new map as the New York-based organisation print its own maps which come with a disclaimer which states that:

“The boundaries and names that are shown and the designations that have been used on this map do not imply the official endorsement or acceptance by the UN”

To put this in perspective, the UN does not use either India’s, Pakistan’s, or China’s maps, or for that matter, any territory that is ‘claimed’. It, largely, goes by its own administration. Also, no new map is shown on the UN’s official website.

However, as a diplomatic protocol, it will have to accept the map, whenever Nepal sends it one.