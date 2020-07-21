New Delhi: A day after announcing that the domestic and international flight services will resume from August 17, the Nepal government on Tuesday announced the lifting of the nationwide lockdown which was imposed in the country since march 24. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown News: No Shutdown From Wednesday, Restrictions Only in Containment Zones, Says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Issuing a statement, Nepal government spokesperson, Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada said that the Government of Nepal has announced the end of nationwide lockdown imposed since 24th March. Also Read - 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana': Delhi Govt Gives Nod For Door-step Ration Delivery | All You Need to Know

The development comes on a day when the country registered 150 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 18,000. Also Read - International Flight Latest News: Passengers Can Book Hotel at Just Rs 1,400 For Quarantine Period in India | All You Need to Know

Government of Nepal announces the end of nationwide lockdown imposed since 24th March: Govt of Nepal spokesperson, Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,963 specimens through Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests in the last 24 hours.

The Kathmandu Valley has recorded eight coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Nepal has recorded 17,994 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday. The country has reported 40 deaths due to the coronavirus infection.

At present, seven districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Panchthar, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Three districts – Rautahat, Kailali and Bajura – have over 500 active cases of infection.

Meanwhile, Nepal has decided to resume domestic and international flight operations starting from August 17, over four months after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 20, the government had banned all passengers, including Nepalis, from entering the country. Four days later, it imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The government said the decision to resume flights was taken as some countries have already started to lift the coronavirus restrictions.