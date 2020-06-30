New Delhi: In a massive development, top four leaders of Nepal’s ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), including former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, on Tuesday asked for resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, citing his failure over a host of issues, in a standing committee meet of the party today. Also Read - Amid Rift Over Border Issue, Nepal PM Claims India Hatching Conspiracy to Topple His Govt

Also, according to reports, Prachanda, who is the co-chairperson of the NCP alongwith PM Oli, asked him to give proof that India, Nepal’s ties with whom in recent days have sunk to an all-time low, was hatching a ‘conspiracy’ to oust him from power.

Reports also claimed Prachanda as saying that it is not India, but he himself, who is seeking his resignation of PM Oli.

Notably, in recent days, Oli has come under fire from India for claiming that the regions of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, which are in India, actually belong to Nepal. Earlier this month, he rushed a Constitutional Amendment Bill in Nepal’s Parliament to include the three regions in the country’s official map.

On the domestic front too, he has come under intense scrutiny after reports emerged that a number of villages in Nepal have been occupied by China. There have also been protests against his government’s handling of the coronavirus situation.

The other three NCP leaders who today joined Prachanda in calling for PM Oli’s resignation are Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal (both former Prime Ministers) and Bamdev Gautam.