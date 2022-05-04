New Delhi: The domestic terminal of Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport has been vacated on Wednesday after a phone call claiming a ‘suspicious object’ planted inside the terminal was received, informed airport authorities. As per news agency ANI, a search operation for the suspicious object is currently underway. Authorities are still trying to identify the source of the phone call.Also Read - Passenger Held at Delhi Airport For Possessing Dual Citizenship Certificates

Airport chief Prem Nath Thakur said that it was a hoax bomb call and security officials found nothing suspicious, as per news agency OnlineKhabar. Domestic services have also resumed after the all-clear was given. An official speaking to the Nepalese news agency Nepal News said that airport officials received a call from an unknown person called who called and said that there are 5-6 bombs in the domestic terminal. Also Read - Nepal Rushes To Save Forex, Fears Loom of Sri Lanka Like Economic Crisis

More Details Awaited Also Read - Indian National Dead, Seven Others Injured as Explosion Hits Oxygen Plant in Nepal