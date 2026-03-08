Netanyahu announces total dominance in Op Rising Lion, says Israel ‘achieved almost complete control over Tehran skies’

Home

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that his government and United States have achieved nearly total dominance over Iranian airspace.

Tel Aviv: Amid the escalating airstrikes between the United States, Israel, and Iran, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu informed that the IDF and the US forces have achieved nearly total dominance over Iranian airspace after coordinated military strikes. He said that the military operation by US forces and the IDF was conducted under the leadership of US President Donald Trump, who had a full understanding of the magnitude of danger Tehran can pose to Israel and to other countries.

What did Netanyahu Say?

The Israeli PM took to X and declared the strategic success, saying, “We achieved almost complete control over the skies of Tehran.”

“We have turned Israel into a regional power. All of this requires courage, initiative and taking risks,” Netanyahu said, highlighting that this was a prime aim of his government since Hamas 2023 massacre.

“As I promised you two days after October 7, we are changing the face of the Middle East. But we didn’t just change the Middle East. First and foremost, we changed ourselves. Because after the great disaster of October 7, I decided to lead a polar shift, powerful actions one after another, proactive and surprising actions, actions that dramatically change the balance of power between us and our enemies,” he said.

Netanyahu Said Israel Faces Grave Threat From Iran, Praises Trump

Netanyahu warned that Israel was confronting what he described as a grave and immediate threat from the Iranian regime, which he said had sought to expand its military capabilities in order to attack Israel and other countries. “We are facing an extremely evil regime that is plotting to destroy us with atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles,” stated Netanyahu.

Expressing gratitude for American support, the Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his strong leadership during the mission. “I would like to thank my friend President Trump for the leadership he is showing,” he said, noting that the joint effort, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion,” was essential to remove what he called an immediate danger to Israel.

“In Operation Rising Lion, we combined forces to remove immediate danger from Israel,” Netanyahu said. He claimed that the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had attempted to safeguard Iran’s military assets by moving them into fortified locations.

Israel Issued Warning To Lebanon

The Israeli PM also issued a warning to the Lebanese government over obligations to disarm Hezbollah. “Your responsibility is to enforce the ceasefire agreement and disarm Hezbollah.”

Netanyahu went further and slammed the United Nations for its ’hypocrisy’ in handling regional conflicts.

“The countries around us see the hypocrisy of the UN,” continued Netanyahu, “which condemned us without reason in our just war against Iran’s murderous proxies in Gaza, yet that same UN did nothing in the face of the mass slaughter in Iran,” he said.

