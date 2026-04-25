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Netanyahu diagnosed with prostate cancer? Hid it for two months due to war with Iran, also underwent...

Netanyahu diagnosed with prostate cancer? Hid it for two months due to war with Iran, also underwent…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's has released a major update regarding his health. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Is Netanyahu diagnosed with prostate cancer? Hid it for two months due to war with Iran, also underwent...(File Photo/X)

Amid the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s health has been in the news headlines. His death rumours recently surfaced on social media platforms. Rumours also started circulating that Netanyahu was severely wounded in an Iranian airstrike and thus later succumbed to those injuries. However, dismissing these viral claims, Netanyahu posted a video with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stating that he is alive. Now, once again, Netanyahu’s health is in question after his secret tumor treatment surfaced during the Iran war.

Also Read: ‘I am alive’: Netanyahu posts video with US envoy amid death rumours, says ‘erased two names’

Netanyahu diagnosed with prostate cancer?

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a major update regarding his health. According to the Washington Post, he mentioned that he had been diagnosed with and treated for early-stage prostate cancer. He even stated that he delayed disclosing his condition for nearly two months to keep it from being used against Israel amid the Iran war.

Taking to X, the 76-year-old Israeli leader wrote, “Today, my annual medical report was published. I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel. I ask to share with you three things: 1 – Thank God, I am healthy. 2 – I am in excellent physical condition. 3 – I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it’s behind me. A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring.”

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היום התפרסם הדו״ח הרפואי השנתי שלי. ביקשתי לעכב את פרסומו בחודשיים כדי שהוא לא יפורסם בשיא המלחמה על מנת שלא לאפשר למשטר הטרור באיראן להפיץ עוד תעמולת כזב נגד ישראל. אני מבקש לשתף אתכם בשלושה דברים: 1 – ברוך השם, אני בריא. 2 – אני בכושר גופני מצויין. 3 – הייתה לי בעיה… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 24, 2026

Netanyahu said, “A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring. In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever.”

“The doctors told me that this is very common among men my age, and that there are two options: 1 – It doesn’t have to be treated; it is possible to remain under monitoring alone. You can live with it, and many do so,” the post read.

As per Netanyahu’s annual health report, the Israeli PM has undergone a surgery in December 2024 for an enlarged benign prostate. During that time, the surgery was reported publicly. It is to be noted that Netanyahu is the longest-serving leader in the history of Israel. In the recent checkup post the surgery, Netanyahu stated that in the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate.

Also Read: ‘No Iran-US talks planned’: Tehran rejects direct dialogue with US in Islamabad; opts for Pakistan as intermediary

Netanyahu’s prostate cancer treatment successful?

The Prime Minister’s Office also issued two letters from his doctors. One letter read, “This is an early detection of a very small lesions, with no metastases, as all other tests confirmed beyond any doubt,” as per CNN. Although Netanyahu did not mention when the last check was held, an Israeli source familiar with the matter spoke to CNN that the cancer was diagnosed several months ago. As per the source, cited by CNN, Netanyahu started undergoing radiation therapy about two and a half months ago and had recently completed the treatment.

Talking about his health, Netanyahu said, “The spot disappeared completely. Thank God, I overcame this too. I wish to thank the doctors and the wonderful medical teams at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. From you, citizens of Israel, I have only one request: Take care of your health. Get checked, and follow the doctors’ instructions.”

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